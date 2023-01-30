Rapoport: Mike McCarthy 'could potentially call the plays' for Cowboys offense in 2023
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy 'could potentially call the plays' for Cowboys offense in 2023.
"It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him," Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said.
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. But wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to also watch Rihanna's halftime show.
The Kansas City Chiefs are making another Super Bowl trip when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at how many Super Bowl titles the franchise has won.
Brock Purdy could be on the shelf for 6 months with a torn UCL
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt regrets his criticism of teammate Joseph Ossai after the AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Mahomes smart enough to take a dive. Ossai was called for unnecessary roughness after he shoved Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback ran out of bounds in the final seconds of the game.