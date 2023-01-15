Rapoport: Mike McCarthy believed to be safe no matter the result of tomorrow's game
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's job is believed to be safe no matter the result of tomorrow's game.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's job is believed to be safe no matter the result of tomorrow's game.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Johnathan Abram's dirty play on Deebo Samuel lit a fire under an angry 49ers' defense.
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get off to quite as bad a start as Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, but the first half against the Seahawks was not his finest hour. Purdy was fortunate to avoid interceptions while going 9-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. The Seahawks led 17-16 at [more]
Brandon Staley said Joey Bosa was 'frustrated' when he committed a brutal infraction that helped the Jaguars win.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Here are the three possible opponents for the #Chiefs in the divisional round with Sunday's wild-card games ahead:
MJD had a prophetic halftime.
The Jaguars had a comeback for the ages.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after Saturday night’s epic collapse against the Jaguars that it hurt to see his players and coaches in pain. After ratting off all the things the Chargers did well — including jumping out to a 27-0 lead and winning the turnover battle 5-0 — Staley acknowledged that it wasn’t [more]