Rapoport: Marcus Mariota will have knee surgery, placed on IR
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will have knee surgery, placed on IR.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will have knee surgery, placed on IR.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team. It officially doesn’t matter if he’s coming back. Coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Mariota will have surgery next week on his injured knee, and that he’ll be placed on injured reserve, with Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. It’s unclear when the injury happened. Smith has [more]
Could the Buccaneers really lose the NFC South? Yes.
The Cardinals' loss to the Patriots moved them up to the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft.
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is not happy with the NFL over the handling of his head injury Monday night, and it's hard to blame him.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills earned an A-minus grade for his performance in the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Bears will not have quarterback Justin Fields at practice on Wednesday. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields will miss the team’s first on-field work of the week because of an illness. Eberflus called Fields day-to-day in regard to his status for Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. Fields missed one game [more]
#Falcons QB Marcus Mariota is having knee surgery and will be placed on the injured reserve list
Dallas' offense has been explosive since Prescott's return, but it hasn't exactly come with his customarily clean play.
Zach Wilson is getting a promotion, but head coach Robert Saleh says this is still starter Mike White's opportunity.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The Seattle Seahawks are a much different team on both sides of the ball since the team last faced the 49ers back in Week 2 of the season.