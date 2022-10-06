Rapoport: Mac Jones still moving 'pretty gingerly' with high ankle sprain
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones still moving 'pretty gingerly' with high ankle sprain.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones still moving 'pretty gingerly' with high ankle sprain.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones has “definitely made progress” in his rehab from a high-ankle sprain. The team’s practice report later in the day confirmed Jones took a step in his recovery. The Patriots list the quarterback as a limited participant. It marks his first practice since his injury on the [more]
Mac Jones practiced on Wednesday, but didn't look close to being fully healthy. Would the Patriots consider starting him if he was just 70 percent? And how did Bailey Zappe handle the first NFL action of his career? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break it all down.
Jordan Mailata feared the worst when his shoulder had to be popped back into place on Sunday, but he has a shot to play this week. By Dave Zangaro
Julian Edelman offers a genuine and realistic take on the Patriots' playoff aspirations
How did Mac Jones look on the practice field?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to multiple injuries
Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has. That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
Didn't expect to see this coming today...
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
One of the notable names to praise Deebo Samuel this week was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."