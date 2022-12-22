Rapoport: Looking like Malik Willis will start for Titans vs. Texans in Week 16
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Looking like quarterback Malik Willis will start for Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans in Week 16.
Big injury update in the AFC:
Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what's ahead for the New York Jets. Next up for the Jets (7-7) is a home game Thursday night against Trevor Lawrence and the suddenly surging Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8). The Jets are currently in the ninth spot in the AFC — two out of the playoffs — and have very little margin for error, especially after a 20-17 loss to Detroit in which they blew a late lead.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Russell Wilson won't be cutting back on his scrambling - or thinking twice about taking off for a first down - even in light of his recent concussion. ''I didn't sign up for tennis,'' the Denver Broncos quarterback said. Wilson said after practice Wednesday that he feels ''great, great, great'' as he and the Broncos (4-10) prepare to play in Los Angeles against the Rams (4-10) on Christmas Day.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
The Browns have passed on big news on Nick Chubb and other injured starters as they gear up to take on the Saints
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
The will of Harris, defensive tackle Joe Greene and head coach Chuck Noll, among others in an organization soon stuffed with legends, wouldn't allow it. On the day that Harris died, one that came just 48 hours before the 50th anniversary of a play that changed the arc of a franchise and the narrative of a region, the weight of his legacy was both spoken and unspoken. Mourners gathered at the monument placed at the exact spot - now essentially in a parking lot - where Harris caught the ball that caromed off either Oakland's Jack Tatum or Steelers teammate Frenchy Fuqua (who exactly, we'll never know for sure).
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve lately. Patriots great Vince Wilfork believes it's time for the second-year QB to give it a rest.