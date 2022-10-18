Rapoport: Logan Ryan to undergo surgery, head to IR
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan is to undergo surgery.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan is to undergo surgery.
The company funneled $6 million to ISIS and associates to protect cement plant operations Syria.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
The Chicago Bears announced they have released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two wide receivers, one outgoing and one incoming
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a rough season that got worse Monday night in a second-half benching during the Chargers' game against the Broncos.
Jalen Hurts' interception pace, the longest winning streaks in franchise history and a shared record for Jake Elliott feature in Reuben Frank's latest Eagles stats.
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the nine-time Pro Bowl player?
Some of football's best receivers are off in Week 7 with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams on bye. With holes to fill, Andy Behrens has his top adds to target.
The #49ers should pull the trigger on a Christian McCaffrey trade. @nicholasmcgee24 explains: