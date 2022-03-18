Rapoport: Logan Ryan to sign with Buccaneers
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports defensive back Logan Ryan to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The wideout signed for three years, but it could end up being just two.
Here's our initial evaluation of the Bears' signing of WR Byron Pringle.
Eli Apple will be staying in Cincinnati for at least one more year.
Free agent WR Equanimeous St. Brown, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, is signing with the rival Bears.
Robert Woods could get traded after the Rams signed Allen Robinson, and teams are already calling about him
The Chargers have already made some significant moves this offseason and now they’ve done something that could help them make some more. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Los Angeles has created $9 million worth of cap space by turning $13.5 million of edge rusher Khalil Mack‘s 2022 pay into a signing bonus. The Chargers officially [more]
Watch some of the first moments of safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses arriving at the Ravens' facility
The Raiders made headlines on Thursday with a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and they reportedly aren’t done hunting for major additions to their roster. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team is making a strong push to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore finished last season with the Panthers after being [more]
One day after being released by the Giants, former Titans CB Logan Ryan has found a new home.
Von Miller shared how difficult it was to leave the Rams, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life
Here are our individual grades for each transaction and how they rank compared to each other.
Here's our initial evaluation of the Bears' signing of WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Davante Adams 'lifelong dream' to play for Raiders led him to turn down better offer from Packers
The Steelers lose their first in-house free agent of the offseason.
Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, who played for the Buffalo Bills from 2016-19, is returning to the team on a one-year deal.
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
The Panthers did not land Deshaun Watson. Now what?
After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode. With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the [more]