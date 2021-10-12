Rapoport lists potential interim head coaches for Raiders
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport lists potential interim head coaches for Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport lists potential interim head coaches for Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resigned after a report Monday that he had made homophobic and vulgar comments in emails from 2011 to 2018.
The Colts scored a touchdown on their third play from scrimmage. That was the highlight of the first half. The Colts lead 10-3 at halftime after the Ravens finally got on the scoreboard with 1:23 remaining on a 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. The Ravens had only 68 yards on their first four possessions. [more]
For a team to reach and win the Super Bowl, everybody has to play their role and LB De'Vondre Campbell is playing his beautifully right now for the 4-1 Packers.
USC interim head coach Donte Williams held his weekly Sunday night Zoom call with reporters, taking more questions on the 42-26 loss to Utah, the emphasis for the bye week ahead, the potential of playing more young guys moving forward, the latest on tight end Michael Trigg's injury and more. In regard to not letting this season fall apart after three blowout losses in the Coliseum, Williams was asked what gives him confidence his team can actually turn things around at this point.
Jon Gruden's racist and homophobic slurs via e-mail over several years have forced the now-former Raiders' head coach to retire from his position.
Raiders HC Jon Gruden informs coaching staff that he will resign
Trey Lance's first NFL start had positives and negatives, but where does that leave the 49ers signal-caller in the weekly rookie QB rankings? Still trailing a number of his contemporaries.
The Eagles had an impressive come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Sunday, improving to 2-3 and proving that their season is far from over. But if the Eagles struggle the rest of the way, they already have a great consolation prize: They’re poised to own the top of the 2022 NFL draft. Thanks to wise [more]
The Eagles made a flurry of practice squad transactions on Monday, including the release of Travis Fulgham. By Dave Zangaro
Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals has for a long time been one of hockey's hallowed numbers, record that would never be broken with scoring in the NHL so different now. Alex Ovechkin is ready to take his shot. Ovechkin starts a new five-year contract with the Washington Capitals with 730 goals, 165 away from passing Gretzky.
He exited in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee.
Former Pro Bowl quarterback talked about which running back Austin Ekeler resembles.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the games from Sunday's Week 5 action including the aforementioned Bills/Chiefs rematch, a nail biting Green Bay Packers win over a surprisingly resilient Cincinnati Bengals team, an epic Browns/Chargers duel and an Atlanta Falcons win in London that saw the Dirty Birds finally unlock rookie TE Kyle Pitts.
The Vikings have signed Dan Chisena to a two-year deal, according to his representation, JL Sports.
Hill took a blow to the head as he laid out in an attempt to catch a pass.
Goal or dream?
Jon Gruden resigns: Best candidate to replace Raiders former coach in Week 6
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.