Rapoport: Will Levis expected to start vs. Kenny Pickett on 'TNF' 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis expected to start vs. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on 'TNF'.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis expected to start vs. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on 'TNF'.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett appeared to be stopped well short of the first down late on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The 6-1 Eagles are upgrading their secondary.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
O'Connell is getting his shot.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
The quarterback's update was met with an outpouring of support on social media.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.