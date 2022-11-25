Rapoport: LB Von Miller sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his knee, will be reevaluated in 7-10 days
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares an injury update on Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.
Lou Holtz names his three Heisman finalists.
Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving, in a tradition that comes with football on the holiday.CBS
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead became rookie Peyton Hendershot running for the 2-yard score, then directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whac-A-Mole celebration with Dallas an extra point away from a 28-13 lead.
The Broncos are now set to lean on Latavius Murray after cutting Melvin Gordon.
When Mike White takes the field for the Jets on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium, he’ll be doing so for the first time this season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 12 slate.
Dallas overcame two turnovers and a slow start to sweep New York.
While the legend of the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons continues to grow, the Buffalo Bills won twice in five days at Detroit's Ford Field.
Jim Nantz couldn't help but laugh after the Lions attempted a field goal in the third quarter.
What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.
The Patriots were robbed of a touchdown against the Vikings because the NFL forgot about a 2018 rule change regarding what a catch is.
If the Pats fall short of the playoffs, Thanksgiving night in Minnesota will be a big reason why. As Phil Perry writes, Bill Belichick's team was undone by a series of inexplicable mistakes that popped up at the most inopportune times.
Mississippi State won the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss in bizarre fashion.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared a heartwarming moment after the Egg Bowl.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
The Patriots tight end nearly had his second TD of the game.
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, in Week 12 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.