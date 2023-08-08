Rapoport on latest between Cowboys, OG Zack Martin amid contract holdout
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on latest between the Dallas Cowboys and offensive guard Zack Martin amid contract holdout.
Bridgewater's returning to the NFC North for his sixth NFL stop.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
Martin reportedly feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
Highsmith's new money makes him the 10th-highest paid pass rusher in the league.
Kareem Hunt has excelled as a complementary running back in recent seasons.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The personal injury lawsuit against retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub is still pending.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.