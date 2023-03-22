Rapoport: Large Panthers contingent attending Stroud's pro day workout at Ohio State
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says a large Carolina Panthers contingent attending quarterback C.J. Stroud's pro day workout at Ohio State.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
It’s been a week since quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a public plea for the Packers to be reasonable in their expectations from the Jets. In the past seven days, neither team has budged. The Packers, as Rodgers said, are digging in their heels. The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the [more]
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
The Browns and Anthony Walker Jr. have agreed to a new one-year deal to bring the linebacker and defensive leader back to Cleveland.
NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft will either be loved or hated by Patriots fans. His pick for New England at No. 14 is pretty bold.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have heard from several teams about offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade last week.
Brad Holmes took 2 Pro Bowlers, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, in his first draft and got Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson in 2022.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade. Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive [more]
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., has unveiled his latest mock draft for all the world to see. Check out what he has the Detroit Lions doing.
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
Common sense ain’t. That’s something my high-school principal used to say, and it’s as true now as it was forty years ago. On Tuesday, we reported that a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was the headline, and the thrust of [more]
There has never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and now he has added "World Baseball Classic closer" to his résumé.
Justin Fields got clarity on his future in Chicago while Aaron Rodgers lost touch with reality. The opening week of NFL free agency had everything.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared a fantastic story Tuesday about his pre-draft meeting with Devin McCourty in 2010 that impressed him quite a bit.
Conservatives praised the interview and shared the video on social media
The World Golf Championships — a bold concept born from the threat of a potential rival league led by Greg Norman (sound familiar?) — have died. They were 24.