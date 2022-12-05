Rapoport: Lamar Jackson will return 'sooner rather than later' from knee injury
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will return "sooner rather than later" from knee injury.
Seahawks running back Ken Walker was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Rams with an injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out for Week 14 at this point. Head coach Pete Carroll said Walker jammed his ankle in his postgame press conference, but further evaluation of Walker’s injury brought a fuller diagnosis. Carroll [more]
The Ravens signed quarterback Brett Hundley following the injury suffered by quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 13
The NFL announced its time and date for Week 15 Saints vs. Falcons game amid announcements on multiple flex scheduling moves:
As 2023 looms in the near future, this curmudgeon points out all that has gone wrong in the world of sports.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
The Carolina Panthers on Monday waived quarterback Baker Mayfield, but should the 49ers be interested?
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered