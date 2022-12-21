Rapoport: Lamar Jackson (knee) still not practicing as of Tuesday of Week 16
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) still not practicing as of Tuesday of Week 16.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) still not practicing as of Tuesday of Week 16.
It’s looking more like Lamar Jackson won’t be returning to play in Week 16. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s practice, Baltimore’s second of the week. Jackson has not practiced since suffering his knee injury during the victory over the Broncos on Dec. 4. With Jackson [more]
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
The Eagles haven’t closed the door on quarterback Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys on Saturday, but it isn’t looking like there’s a great chance that he will be in the starting lineup. Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice report that Hurts is not on the field with the rest of the team [more]
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will be back with the team for this weekend’s game against the Ravens. Pees was taken to the hospital before last Sunday’s loss to the Saints after he collided with Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed during pregame warmups. Pees told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he was knocked out [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field.