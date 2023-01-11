Rapoport: Lamar Jackson 'just doesn't feel right' with his injury right now
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'just doesn't feel right' with his injury right now.
Bears GM Ryan Poles will have to decide how much he values David Montgomery's leadership and production this NFL offseason.
As the Texans fill up their third annual coaching-search dance card, one name has not yet landed on the list. But it seems inevitable that, for the third straight year, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown will become a candidate for the job. This year, will Texans owner Cal McNair finally make the leap? In 2021, [more]
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and other players from the team reacted to the massive extension signed by Roquan Smith
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly faces an uphill battle to play in the Wild Card round vs. the Bengals
Which players will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Here's a roundup of predictions from expert mock drafts.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh still has no update on quarterback Lamar Jackson
There's plenty to criticize about a 7-10 football team, but it wasn't all bad. Recapping what went right, what went wrong for the Saints in 2022:
Is it difficult to beat the same team three times? Absolutely, says 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Mackenzie Salmon highlights the biggest takeaways from USA TODAY Sports first mock draft of the NFL offseason.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.