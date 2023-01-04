Rapoport: Kyler Murray underwent successful ACL reconstructive surgery
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent successful ACL reconstructive surgery.
The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but it sounds like the situation is fluid with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday in Cincinnati.
Iindividual stats for each of Alabama's players following the 2022-2023 season that ended on Saturday.
After missing the 2021-22 playoffs at 8-9, the Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs for 2022-23. Despite dealing with a knee injury to Lamar Jackson at the end of this season, John Harbaugh and co. have kept pace in a talented AFC North and have a chance to contend for their third Super Bowl
Robert Saleh wouldn't mind playing spoiler Sunday against Dolphins
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says the current options at second base "give us an opportunity to win." But, he isn't closing the door on finding a solution outside of the team.
Check out how the quarterbacks stack up in our Week 18 fantasy rankings.
The NFL is considering multiple options regarding Week 17's Bills-Bengals game. The best option is to call it a tie.
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
The NFL is reportedly keeping all options open, including postponing Sunday's Patriots-Bills game.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy understands why he was selected so late in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still believed he was more than capable of playing quarterback at the next level.
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The uncle of the stricken Buffalo Bills player disclosed a harrowing development.
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and signed a one-year contract with [more]