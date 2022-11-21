Rapoport: Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears in Week 11
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Mike Tomlin was lowkey even by his standards after Sunday's loss.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, the new and hip offensive whiz, crafted a game plan on Sunday that could have landed his quarterback in the emergency room. Kirk Cousins was under siege by Dallas' elite pass rush during a 40-3 trouncing by the Cowboys. The Vikings managed a meager 183 yards of offense, 3.4 yards a snap. Fortunately for the Vikings, they have a short turnaround until their ...
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
The Panthers face familiar questions at quarterback after a lackluster offensive performance squandered a defensive masterpiece against the Baltimore Ravens.
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, in Week 11 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
On Sunday, with 10:04 left in the Vikings' worst-ever loss in the city of Minneapolis, coach Kevin O'Connell turned his attention to Thursday. He pulled quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Dalvin Cook from the game against the Dallas Cowboys, electing to preserve the starters four days before a Thanksgiving night ...
After joining the Eagles earlier in the week, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh shined in their debuts. By Dave Zangaro