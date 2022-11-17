Rapoport: Justin Jefferson (toe) limited in Vikings' practice Wednesday
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) was limited in Minnesota Vikings' practice Wednesday.
The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least four weeks with his shoulder injury. Goedert has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive offensive players in 2022. He’s second on the team with 544 receiving yards and third with 43 receptions. DeVonta Smith leads with 46 and A.J. [more]
After missing the last two games for the Browns, tight end David Njoku has returned to practice with the Bills up next.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that he hopes to have at least one of his injured quarterbacks available to play against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night and Thursday brought positive developments on that front. Reporters at the open session of Thursday’s practice noted that Murray and McCoy were both [more]
Wednesday's practice report had surprises for both the Cowboys and Vikings a few days ahead of their big game; plus, how to fix the run D? | From @ToddBrock24f7
NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Matt Weyrich make their picks for the NFL Week 11 slate.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Eagles have agreed to a 1-year deal with 5-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers vs. Titans on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11.
NFL staying in contact with #Bills, #Browns regarding Sunday's game status with the anticipated snowfall:
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.
The Week 11 matchup between the Lions and Giants draws the top FOX broadcast team and a crazy viewing map