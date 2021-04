Rapoport: Justin Fields, Trey Lance will participate in second pro days

Reuters

Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.