Rapoport: Julio Jones trade talks have 'accelerated' ahead of draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones trade talks have "accelerated" ahead of draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Keselowski soothes Daytona's sting, ties Dale Jr., Gordon with sixth Talladega tally

    In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • Cameron Smith on his mullet: ‘I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it’s not going away’

    After teaming up with Marc Leishman to win the Zurich Classic, Cameron Smith had to address the promise he made to his girlfriend.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Chris Weidman has surgery to repair gruesome leg injury that occurred at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.

  • Colby Covington: No excuse for Kamaru Usman rematch to be delayed

    "'It’s not like Marty took any damage in the fight," and Colby Covington expects to run it back no later than August.

  • Report: 49ers no longer considering Justin Fields for No. 3 pick

    The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

    Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.

  • Julio Jones on the move? Falcons may be taking offers for franchise legend

    The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?

  • NFL mock draft 2021: USA TODAY Network experts explain first-round picks

    While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.

  • Report: Patriots calling teams to get into top 10 with Justin Fields as main target

    Will the Ohio State QB be the future for the Patriots?

  • NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights on top; Playoff races to watch

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take over the top spot while we also look at some playoff races around the league.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Ben Roethlisberger deal “started a real positive offseason” for Steelers

    When the Steelers season came to an end with January’s playoff loss to the Browns, it was unclear if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would be back for the 2021 season. Roethlisberger was set to have a cap number of more than $41 million and the team made it clear that number had to go down in [more]

  • Joey Logano raises concerns after crashing: ‘When is this going to stop?’

    Joey Logano questioned the style of racing at Talladega Superspeedway after going airborne in a crash on the last lap of the opening stage Sunday.

  • Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player featured in Fortnite

    Justin Jefferson is now breaking video game records.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • Dana White: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy not happening soon – unless …

    Don't count on a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko any time soon – unless they both want it.