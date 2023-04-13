Rapoport: Josh Harris' group 'in the position to be the next owner' of Commanders
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Josh Harris' group 'in the position to be the next owner' of Washington Commanders.
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
The Commanders beat the Broncos sale price by over $1 billion.
The Commanders owner reportedly has a grudge against Bezos over how the Washington Post has covered his team.
A big step was reached in the potential Commanders sale.
The NFL pledged to produce a written report on Washington. That decision could complicate the legal resolution of a sale or split from Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
