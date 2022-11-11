Rapoport: Josh Allen (elbow) missed third straight day of practice
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed hiis third straight day of practice with his elbow issue.
Detroit Lions fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda is in line to make his season debut Sunday following complications from offseason ankle surgery.
Quarterback Kyler Murray was on the practice field again on Friday, but the Cardinals aren’t willing to rule him in or out for Sunday’s game against the Rams just yet. Murray was listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury before returning to work the last two days. Head coach Kliff [more]
There's a very interesting name available for the Bengals.
Quarterback Matt Ryan will be back in uniform for the Colts for Jeff Saturday’s debut as their interim head coach, but linebacker Shaquille Leonard won’t be dressing for the game. Saturday said at a Friday press conference that Ryan will be Sam Ehlinger‘s backup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Ryan has been inactive for [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
The combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield together could spell trouble for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
ESPN provided a projection of what Aaron Judge's free-agent contract will be.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Will Justin Fields' rise continued? What to expect from Chase Claypool? Can the Bears beat the Packers? Josh Schrock offers his predictions for the second half of the season.
The 49ers might be 4-4, but they started 3-5 last season and reached the NFC title game. Former coach Sean Payton thinks they are equipped for Super Bowl.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Through nine disappointing years as a struggling starter or a backup, Smith learned a lot about himself and how to be a better quarterback. The hard lessons are paying off.
If Josh Allen doesn't play Sunday due to elbow injury, Bills would start Case Keenum at QB with Matt Barkley as backup against the Vikings.