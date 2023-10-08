Rapoport: Jonathan Taylor signed three-year, $42M extension
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor signed three-year, $42M extension.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor signed three-year, $42M extension.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
The Canes had a win in the bag before a stunning decision ended Miami's undefeated season.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
The Phillies' pitching staff shut down the Braves lineup, while the D-backs lit up Clayton Kershaw on Saturday.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.