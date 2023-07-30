Rapoport: Jonathan Taylor has 'formally requested a trade' from Colts
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has 'formally requested a trade' from Colts.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
