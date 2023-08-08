Rapoport: Jonathan Taylor away from Colts facility rehabbing ankle
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor away from Colts facility rehabbing ankle.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
