Rapoport: John Elway no longer a part of Broncos front office

The longtime Broncos quarterback and executive split with the team last month after his contract expired.
The Broncos also added backup QB Jarrett Stidham.
Tyreek Hill is going all out when he faces the Chiefs in Arrowhead next season.
This MVP race is an extremely close call, and that should be fun.
Seamus Power is now just the third person in history to hit back-to-back aces in the Masters Par 3 Contest.
Let's fade a LIV player and root for an ace.
Will Zalatoris has a great Masters history, but his recent form makes him a H2H fade.
The Masters could throw a lifeline to LIV Golf ... or not ... with a simple tweak of its qualification criteria.
Former super flyweight champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez fights for a flyweight championship on Saturday when he meets Christian Gonzalez in San Antonio.
Wahl was honored with a title card before the closing credits, and his book 'The Beckham Experiment' made a brief cameo in the episode.
The Lakers have been playing well for a few weeks.
The Baltimore Orioles made waves Tuesday, announcing they were calling up Grayson Rodriguez. Who is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, and will he be successful in fantasy?
The Masters Champions Dinner was a model of restraint as LIV and PGA Tour players gathered.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
A huge game on Tuesday could end the NBA MVP race.
Woods has missed just one Masters cut in his career.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
Judging from their tweets, several Virginia Tech players won't be sorry to see Owusu go.
Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's Scott Pianowski & Charles Robinson to dive into how the Detroit Lions & Indianapolis Colts will impact the draft with the 6th and 4th overall picks, respectively.