Rapoport: Joey Bosa designated for return from IR after core muscle surgery
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa designated for return from IR after core muscle surgery.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa designated for return from IR after core muscle surgery.
Kurt Warner went in-depth breaking down Baker Mayfield's performance against the Broncos, explaining why the QB is having success in LA
Senior guard Joel Brown caught up with Andy Katz to discuss Cal men's basketball's first win, a clean slate entering Pac-12 play, overcoming adversity and more.
The Bears would love to have Davante Adams to help Justin Fields and the offense. But it's not going to happen.
Panthers DE Brian Burns, the first known victim of Mac Jones' dirty play, doesn't think the QB's low block on Eli Apple in Week 16 was malicious.
New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), today released a letter to shareholders from CEO Leandro Iglesias in conjunction with announcing an annual shareholder meeting scheduled for January 31, 2023, at 11 am (EDT). The letter, included in its entirety below, discusses the company’s $105 million 2023 revenue forecast, plans to further increase profitability after posting its first profits in Q3 2022, and the latest progress toward the company’s intended Nasdaq
Word is that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is going to miss Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a roster move the Cowboys made on Thursday afternoon points in that direction. Running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad. It’s the third time that the Cowboys have summoned Ollison this season [more]
From @jzulgad: The Vikings got eliminated from the playoffs at Lambeau Field in week 17 last year. On Sunday, they can eliminate the Packers
Pelé was a hero to the world and the best soccer player of all time. He was also something else: an inspiration to Black soccer players in America.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
A lot of Magic players left their bench during the incident.
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Moe Wagner appeared to be knocked out during a brawl between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, former professional fighter Andrew Tate got ‘KO’d’ by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter and the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr at quarterback.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
HOUSTON (AP) Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Oregon rallied for a wild win over North Carolina in San Diego.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.