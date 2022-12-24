Rapoport: Jets prepare to start Mike White 'if cleared' for Week 17 vs. Seahawks
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the New York Jets prepare to start quarterback Mike White 'if cleared' for Week 17 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reacts to Zach Wilson's performance in the Jets 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, saying a new quarterback should be at the top of New York's priority list this offseason.
In this Jets post game news conference, Zach Wilson explains how he couldn't get into a rhythm against Jacksonville which lead to his benching in the third quarter. Wilson also commented on the boo's he heard at MetLife, saying he doesn't blame the fans for being frustrated.
The legalization of sports betting, coupled with the NFL’s embrace of multiple gambling sponsorships, creates plenty of concerns that would require careful thought, well-crafted strategy, and plenty of money to properly address, in order to create the impression that the league takes the situation very seriously. Arguably, the league has opted instead to throw the [more]
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the numbers we need to know for semifinal weekend.
Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes chat before the Jets' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night, with wind and precipitation playing a large factor. The Jets get Quinnen Williams back on defense, but will the elements be too much for Gang Green's offense to overcome? Jeane and Connor discuss.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been released.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requested on Twitter the Tennessee Titans game Saturday be postponed in solidarity with city-wide power usage rollbacks.