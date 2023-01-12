Rapoport: Jets and OC Mike LaFleur have mutually agreed to part ways
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Jets and OC Mike LaFleur have mutually agreed to part ways.
Can LaFleur's replacement get anything out of Zach Wilson? Should they even bother trying?
Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years. There was increasing speculation LaFleur could be on the way out after Robert Saleh's Jets finished 7-10 with a season-ending six-game losing streak.