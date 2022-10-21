Rapoport: Jets have 'no plans' to trade WR Elijah Moore, will not play vs Broncos
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade but the New York Jets have no plans to trade him.
Watch the Broncos play the Jets on Sunday on CBS Colorado.
There has been a great deal of drama surrounding New York Jets WR Elijah Moore in the last couple of days, with Moore even going as far as requesting a trade.
Elijah Moore won't play in the New York Jets' Week 7 game against the Denver Broncosafter requesting to be tradedamid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
After a stunning trade between the 49ers and Panthers, Christian McCaffrey has arrived in the Bay.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
Many thought the Rams should help their offense with a trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but the 49ers beat their NFC West rival to the deal.
Kyle Shanahan's reaction to the Christian McCaffrey trade was similar to most members of 49ers Faithful.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the Sunday and Monday games in the NFL's week 7 from a fantasy perspective.
Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey for a collection of draft picks.
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the [more]
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
