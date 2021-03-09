Rapoport: Jets use franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shares the New York Jets use franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas Cowboys eliminate themselves from Russell Wilson sweepstakes

    Dallas signed Dak Prescott to a four-year deal.

  • Dak Prescott becomes highest-paid player in league history, based on value at signing

    Dak Prescott had a large bird in his hand. He’s got an even bigger one now. With a reported four-year, $160 million contract from the Cowboys, Prescott will make $40 million per year. There are two ways to evaluate NFL contracts. One way, which applies when a player signs a new deal with time left [more]

  • Jets place franchise tag on S Marcus Maye

    The Jets have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Monday night.

  • Christian Barmore named the prospect Titans should draft to win now

    We have our fair share of Christian Barmore fans here at Titans Wire.

  • NFL free agency running back preview: Aaron Jones clearly the name to follow

    Matt Harmon previews the NFL free agency running back crop that's headlined by Packers star Aaron Jones.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Live betting the Las Vegas race: In-race wagering lessons learned during Larson's dominant victory

    Bookmakers were quick to catch up to the immediate dominance displayed by Kyle Larson in Sunday‘s Pennzoil 400, shortening the odds on the No. 5 Chevrolet to +550 (bet $100 to win $550) with Larson in second place at the competition caution after Lap 26. Larson was priced at 10-to-1 odds (+1000) at Barstool Sportsbook […]

  • Time to jell: Cliff Daniels leads No. 5 team's return to form with Larson's Las Vegas leap

    Cliff Daniels’ path to becoming a winning NASCAR Cup Series crew chief has been quite the journey, a trail that began as a promising race engineer for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. When Daniels took over, Johnson illustrated his new crew chief’s devotion to the team by saying that “he truly […]

  • Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

    Larson missed 32 races in 2020 after he was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing for saying a racial slur during a virtual race.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Bettors have near-perfect NBA All-Star Game with LeBron, Giannis, Curry and over

    Most NBA All-Star Game bets that got a lot of attention from bettors won on Sunday night.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

    Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after being flagged by coronavirus contact tracing, prompting some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic. The 76ers and the NBA learned of the situation with Embiid and Simmons — which stemmed from getting haircuts — on Saturday night and made the decision Sunday morning that neither could play about nine hours before the scheduled tipoff. The game in Atlanta went forward as scheduled.

  • La Liga talking points

    Atletico Madrid have a tendency to underperform against Real Madrid so their 1-1 draw in Sunday's derby was all the more frustrating after they failed to build on Luis Suarez's early goal and Karim Benzema's late strike denied them a first league win over Real since February 2016. Coach Diego Simeone tried to downplay the significance of the result by saying his side never thought the title race was going to be easy, but he was also unusually blunt about his side's performance. Barcelona have had a chaotic season but right now things are looking rosy for the Catalans, who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.