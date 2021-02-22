Rapoport: Jets' decision on Darnold could go all the way up to 2021 draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the New York Jets' decision on quarterback Sam Darnold could go all the way up to the 2021 draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

Recommended Stories

  • Stevens happily surprised by early win with Bell: 'I think we can get a few more'

    For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, crew chief Adam Stevens celebrated a race win with a driver other than Kyle Busch. Stevens helped sophomore Christopher Bell put the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Victory Lane on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway after Bell conquered the track’s road-course layout. The […]

  • Giants, Jets release joint statement on fans returning to MetLife Stadium for 2021 NFL season

    A ﻿joint statement was released by the Giants and Jets on Monday following New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's announcement that MetLife Stadium can have 15 percent capacity for all events starting March 1.

  • Cam Newton: I intimidated the Panthers; Patriots were only place that made sense

    Quarterback Cam Newton was a free agent for quite a while last year after being released by the Panthers and there didn’t appear to be anyone other than the Patriots knocking on his door when he finally signed in July. Newton’s season got off to a decent start, but he missed time after testing positive [more]

  • UAE Tour 2020: Filippo Ganna wins again after Mathieu van der Poel abandons

    Monday February 22 — Al Hudayriat Island, 13km (time trial) Filippo Ganna's blistering start to the season continued on stage two at the UAE Tour as the world time trial champion took his third win of 2021 following his two victories at Etoile de Bessèges earlier in the month. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Ganna's (Ineos Grendiers) win on the panflat course in the desert — finishing 14sec ahead of Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) and 21sec faster than Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) — came just hours after overnight leader Mathieu van der Poel was forced to abandon after a staff member of his Alpecin-Fenix team had tested positive for coronavirus. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) became the new race leader after finishing fourth on the day, the Slovenian taking a 5sec lead into the third stage ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) with Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) in third at 33sec. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) moved up to fifth on general classification though lost 34sec to Pogacar while Chris Froome (Israel Start-up Nation) dropped three places in the overall standings and lost 1min 12sec on the new race leader.

  • Andrei Arlovski moving full steam ahead in the UFC at 42 years of age

    Andrei Arlovski is not done fighting anytime soon, for the fans that are wondering. "The Pitbull" is currently focused on facing Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19. He’s fully embracing the 15 year age difference between him and his 27-year-old opponent. “Hopefully Dana White and Las Vegas PD are not going to charge me with child abuse Saturday night,” he said. Arlovski faces a healthy challenge in Aspinall, who approaches this fight on an impressive six-fight winning streak. “I’m very excited,” Arlovski said. “He’s tough no doubt about it, strong, young, probably hungry. So, I’m ready to go.” Andrei Arlovski happy to be a busy fighter at 42 The Pitbull is also excited about the fact that he’s staying active, maintaining a concise method to his outlook on fighting these days. “I’m happy that I’m busy. I fought in November, I’m fighting right now in February,” Arlovski said. “I know for a fact that I have to keep winning and train hard and listen to my coaches. Simple.” The 42-year-old Arlovski has no intention of retiring either, as he mentioned plans to stay with the UFC for another two or three years. Despite a 5-8 record since 2016, he’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and the losses he’s endured include heavyweight contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Arlovski will look to continue that winning streak by defeating Aspinall on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • Trail Blazers irked that Damian Lillard didn't get All-Star starter nod

    Did Damian Lillard deserve the nod over Luka Doncic?

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

    The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Steelers clear cap space by restructuring Cam Heyward’s deal

    The Steelers are one of many teams with work to do in order to get under the 2021 salary cap and they’ve gotten some of the work done by restructuring the contract of a defensive star. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted a large portion of his $10.5 million salary [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL hilariously explains why he 'hated' playing for America's Team'

    It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann

  • J.J. Watt: You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team

    It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."