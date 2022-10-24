Rapoport: Jets acquiring RB James Robinson from Jags' via trade
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport: New York Jets acquiring running back James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars via trade.
The Rams have struggled to look anything like the team that won the Super Bowl in February. Could a win over the 49ers change their season trajectory?
The New York Jets are acquiring RB James Robinson from the Jags
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown passed all concussion testing on Sunday, but he could not return because of a change to the NFL concussion policy.
A look at the details of the contract for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was still waiting Monday afternoon to hear from the NFL about the false start flag his team drew late in Sunday's loss.
The Cleveland Browns enter next week's Monday Night Football showdown with the Bengals trying to break a four-game losing skid.