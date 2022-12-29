Rapoport: Jalen Hurts practicing for first time since suffering shoulder injury in Week 15
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practicing for first time since suffering shoulder injury in Week 15.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practicing for first time since suffering shoulder injury in Week 15.
Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/28/2022
The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions practice squad last week
With the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints set for a Sunday matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, here's a statistical breakdown for both teams ahead of Week 17
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the first duo in Eagles history to surpass 1,000 yards, but this stat is even more amazing.
Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The last time the Patriots were this banged-up at cornerback, the results were disastrous. Phil Perry explains why New England will need to hope for a different outcome Sunday against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the speedy Dolphins.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is quietly having his best season in his fifth year after the 49ers selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The Titans have a surprise starter at QB for Thursday night.