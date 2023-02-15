Rapoport: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley has applied for reinstatement after indefinite suspension
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has applied for reinstatement after an indefinite suspension.
The events start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (TNT). Here are the players competing in each event.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
One area Howie Roseman must fix this offseason, big decisions ahead and more in our bonus Eagles observations following the team's Super Bowl loss. By Reuben Frank
It's pretty clear that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will never be an NFL head coach. But that doesn't change how absurd it is that he isn't.
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
Chris Simms believes Brock Purdy has a clear edge over Trey Lance in the battle for the 49ers' starting quarterback position in 2023.
There's a lot of blame to go around with Jaden Rashada's botched NIL deal. A lot goes to the Florida goofballs who said they'd pay him $13.8 million.
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]