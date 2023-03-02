Rapoport: Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
We know the Patriots' offense struggled in 2022, but these comments from an NFL defensive coordinator who faced the unit are a pretty rough look for New England.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the risks and rewards that the Colts must weigh before they decide if they want to pursue a trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick.
Christian McCaffrey admired how close the 49ers' locker room was after a midseason trade from the Panthers.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal on the future of Matt Ryan.
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and GM Scott Fitterer weigh in on Foreman, Bozeman and QB depth chart at the NFL scouting combine.
There are now odds for Carson Wentz's next NFL team and the Arizona Cardinals are listed among the possibilities for the free agent quarterback.
One projected NFL first-round pick admitted to being starstruck when first meeting Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
The NFL has a habit of zealously defending its various trademarks and logos. The league has landed in a legal issue over an effort to defend trademarks and logos when no trademarks or logos were being used. The Dimopoulos Law Firm has sued the NFL, in response to a cease-and-desist letter threatening “heightened legal penalties” [more]
The Saints are in the same spot that almost every team that loses a franchise quarterback is in: They continue to search for the heir apparent. New Orleans has started five different quarterbacks since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Carr visited New Orleans before his release Feb. 14 and met with the Saints [more]
If this NFLPA player survey is any indication, the Patriots need to make a few upgrades to their facilities in the very near future.