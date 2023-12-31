Rapoport: Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) will be inactive today
Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) will be inactive today.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) will be inactive today.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
The Browns are now 4-1 win Flacco at quarterback.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
The Texans will have their quarterback return for Sunday's game.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
We can all talk about how much Wilson is getting paid, but the truth is Wilson likely wouldn’t be starting in Denver next season even if he was making half of his scheduled paycheck.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.