Rapoport: It'd be a 'surprise' if Watson practiced Wednesday 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: It'd be a 'surprise' if Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced Wednesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: It'd be a 'surprise' if Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced Wednesday.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.