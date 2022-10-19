Rapoport on Irsay's Snyder take: 'You know he's not the only one'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's Snyder take saying you know he's not the only one.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's Snyder take saying you know he's not the only one.
Rodgers has played 90 snaps to Facyson's 60 in the past three games, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the Colts still believe in Facyson.
The Colts are already playing their fifth game against an AFC South opponent. The Titans won the Week 4 matchup in Indianapolis.
The Browns defense is looking back to last year's trip to Baltimore as a way to provide the inspiration for another turnaround in performance.
Based on PFF's grades, the Rams have the 3rd-best defense in the NFL, but the offense lags way behind
Quinnen Williams named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of our lives since 2020. And unfortunately, due to many people not taking the proper precautions, several variants of the virus have found their way here. So whether we like it or not, we may be living with this disease well into the future. Health expert, Dr. Melissa Clarke, dropped some reasons to The Root about Covid and why it’s still around.
After six weeks of games, Seattle is line to pick twice in the top 14 picks.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
They did end up signing one.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.