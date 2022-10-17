Rapoport: Injury updates for WR Keenan Allen, QB Russell Wilson
NFL Networks Insider Ian Rapoport shares injury updates for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Russell Wilson has not had a great start with his new team, the Denver Broncos, but the Chargers fear that champion quarterback is a snap away from breaking out.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
