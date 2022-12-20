Rapoport: Hurts suffered sprain on throwing shoulder, status in doubt Week 16 vs. Cowboys
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprain on his throwing shoulder, status in doubt Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys.
Follow along with the Monday night showdown between the Packers and Rams in Week 15.
Doc Rivers hints that the Philadelphia 76ers will start using more 3-guard lineups out on the floor in the future.
We get snap counts after every game, so what stood from this game against the Ravens?
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes explains the keys to the Giants matchup with the Commanders on Sunday night which has huge playoff implications.
Rejecting deliveries to the doorstep, some drone makers are betting on bigger pilot-free aircraft.
The Chargers can punch their playoff ticket in Week 16.
The Green Bay Packers released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday before their kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Giants have been to the playoffs just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI.
Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson were admirable for taking the loss on their shoulders. History will still be cruel, remembering the play as one of the worst moments of NFL decision-making.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.