Rapoport: Henry Ruggs III booked into Clark County Detention Center after reckless driving charges

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III booked into Clark County Detention Center after reckless driving charges. Footage courtesy KTNV.com/ruggs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

