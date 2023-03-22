Rapoport: 'I haven't sensed a lot of interest in Cam Newton' after Auburn pro day workout

Yahoo Sports Videos

The championship game of the World Baseball Classic had a true Hollywood ending, as Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced off in the final at bat of the night which resulted in a 3-2 Japan victory over USA. In college basketball, the coaching carousel continues to spin, with Tobin Anderson leaving Fairleigh Dickinson to fill the head coaching vacancy at Iona after Rick Pinto ditched the Gaels for St. John’s. Plus, The Rush has thoughts about the double standards of student athlete transfers versus coaches jumping from job to job.