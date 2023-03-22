Rapoport: 'I haven't sensed a lot of interest in Cam Newton' after Auburn pro day workout
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport discusses quarterback Cam Newton.
The championship game of the World Baseball Classic had a true Hollywood ending, as Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced off in the final at bat of the night which resulted in a 3-2 Japan victory over USA. In college basketball, the coaching carousel continues to spin, with Tobin Anderson leaving Fairleigh Dickinson to fill the head coaching vacancy at Iona after Rick Pinto ditched the Gaels for St. John’s. Plus, The Rush has thoughts about the double standards of student athlete transfers versus coaches jumping from job to job.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the fantasy-relevant signings, trades and cuts as we move through free agency.
Former Patriots and Panthers QB Cam Newton did his best to give NFL teams something to think about Tuesday while throwing to wide receivers at Auburn's Pro Day. Here's a look at some of his highlights.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
It’s been a week since quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a public plea for the Packers to be reasonable in their expectations from the Jets. In the past seven days, neither team has budged. The Packers, as Rodgers said, are digging in their heels. The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the [more]
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
There has never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and now he has added "World Baseball Classic closer" to his résumé.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
The absence of LIV Golf players at the Match Play has made clear what everyone suspected all along.
The Browns and Anthony Walker Jr. have agreed to a new one-year deal to bring the linebacker and defensive leader back to Cleveland.
The World Golf Championships — a bold concept born from the threat of a potential rival league led by Greg Norman (sound familiar?) — have died. They were 24.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft will either be loved or hated by Patriots fans. His pick for New England at No. 14 is pretty bold.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have heard from several teams about offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade last week.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade. Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive [more]
D.J. Moore said his trade to the Chicago Bears not only shocked him, but also Justin Fields.
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.