Rapoport: 'Hard to imagine' Keenan Allen (hamstring) playing vs. Chiefs Thursday
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports "hard to imagine" Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) playing vs. Chiefs Thursday.
Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin dropped touchdowns so the Indianapolis Colts had to lean on Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.
Are you ready for some football?!?
Skip Bayless is confident that Trey Lance outplayed the other young quarterback on the field -- Bears signal-caller Justin Fields.
Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys player who will be missing time with an injury. According to multiple reports, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern are both set to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers. Kearse suffered a sprained MCL and was on crutches after the [more]
The best and worst of the PFF grades from Sunday's game
In this edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss Barkley’s monster performance against the Titans, including how he may go down as one of the top fantasy running backs this season.
Miami got some solid performances in their win.
Bulls second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu flashed his Chicago stripes this weekend by braving the elements to root on the Bears.
Turns out, Bears DE Dominique Robinson's third-quarter sack was the result of some good preparation by Robinson.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 1's biggest storylines, including Saquon Barkley's return to fantasy prominence. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 1 win vs. 49ers.
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Derek Barnett suffered a torn ACL in the team's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions and will miss the 2022 season
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
COO Stephen Jones exited the Cowboys' locker room clench-jawed and seething, while Jerry Jones waded into a cocoon of reporters to reveal that the start of the season has just gone to hell.
The Steelers could add a quality edge rusher or running back in a trade with Dallas.
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.