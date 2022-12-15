Rapoport: GM Steve Keim taking health-related leave
Josh McDaniels needs to be more aggressive for the #Raiders to win
The Detroit Lions have converted 6 of 7 fake punts since the start of the 2021 season, including all three of their attempts this fall
Arizona makes a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games for Arizona, recording a forced [more]
The Eagles opened tight end Dallas Goedert‘s practice window on Wednesday and it seems like he may be activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Goedert has been dealing with a shoulder injury that’s kept him out since the loss to Washington in Week 10. He said on Wednesday that it’s been fun [more]
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
"This is gonna hurt."
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 15. The Bills will beat the Dolphins while the Chargers win, Rams lose.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.
The 49ers liked Brock Purdy a lot, but they did not know how much until they saw him on a daily basis.
See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in Luke Easterling's latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger. Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and [more]
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
The Lions have gone from one of the worst defenses in NFL history over the first seven games to one of the NFL's above-average defenses since
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.