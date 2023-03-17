Rapoport: Giants re-signing WR Darius Slayton for 2023
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants re-signing wide receiver Darius Slayton for 2023.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants re-signing wide receiver Darius Slayton for 2023.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Puerto Rico shocked the world Wednesday with an upset to advance and eliminate the D.R.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
The one thing to remember about deals unofficially done during the free-agency negotiating period is that they’re not officially done until they’re officially done. The contract between the Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not officially done. The team actually delayed Thursday’s scheduled press conference while the deal is finalized. The expectations continues to be [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Madness is here. Follow along live as experts break down all the action on the NCAA tournament's opening day.
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Gardner Minshew could be a bridge quarterback to a first-round draft pick
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Browns continue to add to their defensive line room by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.