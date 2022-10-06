Rapoport: Giants optimistic Daniel Jones will play in London vs. Packers
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports New York Giants optimistic quarterback Daniel Jones will play in London vs. Packers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports New York Giants optimistic quarterback Daniel Jones will play in London vs. Packers.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ ankle held up well on Wednesday, so he will be back on the practice field Thursday. Head coach Brian Daboll said in a press conference that the plan is for Jones to do more work in the team’s final workout before they board a flight to London. They will practice there [more]
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is "feeling a lot better" and looked mobile in practice as the team's Week 5 trip to London draws near.
Jacoby Brissett knows he has to get better and is not shying away from the work.
Safe to say he'd prefer star quarterback Aaron Rodgers - a Manchester City fan - not try to venture north for the Premier League champion's home game Saturday (though Rodgers could satisfy his soccer fix Friday night when the U.S. women's team faces European champion England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium). The Packers' schedule for their first-ever international regular-season game doesn't leave much time for sightseeing.
Le'Veon Bell will make his pro boxing debut against MMA's Uriah Hall on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card on Oct. 29.
Stephen Vogt smashes a solo home run to right field to give the A's a 2-0 lead in the final game of his career
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may be on track to miss a game for the first time in his NFL career. Pitts missed practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday say that Pitts is absent again. The team’s injury report will show if he takes part [more]
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Didn't expect to see this coming today...
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
Collins enjoyed three Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants before signing with Washington in 2019.
One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has. That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell [more]
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.