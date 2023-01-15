Rapoport: Giants will look to extend Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in the offseason
The New York Giants will look to extend quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason.
The Houston Texans would be wise to pick up on these four areas that helped the San Francisco 49ers pummel the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the playoffs.
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams, and all the New York Giants are hyped and getting ready for a playoff push, as they talk about the pride of making the postseason and the opportunity that lies ahead for Big Blue.
The Jets got the ball rolling with offensive coordinator interviews on Friday and they’re adding another candidate to the list on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are interviewing former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for the job. They interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and are set to meet [more]
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
Saquon Barkley has done his homework, studying playoff legends with acknowledgment of opportunity that awaits the Giants' star Sunday vs. Vikings.
Here's who won't be taking the field.
The #Falcons have requested interviews with two more assistants for their defensive coordinator vacancy
The Ravens have not named their quarterback for tonight’s playoff game against the Bengals. Perhaps because both of the quarterbacks who will be active tonight are going to play. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones reached out to Eli Manning for some advice ahead of his playoff debut on Sunday against the Vikings.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.