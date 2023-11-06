Rapoport: Giants fear QB Daniel Jones to have suffered a torn ACL
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the New York Giants fear quarterback Daniel Jones to have suffered torn ACL in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the New York Giants fear quarterback Daniel Jones to have suffered torn ACL in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garrett Wilson.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarked upon a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concluded in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
The Mets have a new manager, and it's not the guy everyone has been talking about for the last few months.
It's a tough bye week with some of the NFL's best teams on break. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill holes on your roster.
Jorge Martin uncovers three players who had big games in Week 9 and have been great discoveries for fantasy managers.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?