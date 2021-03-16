Rapoport: Giants agree to deal with former first-round WR John Ross

Associated Press

Democrat Charles Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year's Senate primary, said he's “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul. Booker, a Black former state lawmaker from Louisville, returned to progressive ideas such as a universal basic income and universal health care as he raised the prospect of mounting a 2022 campaign. “I’m strongly considering a run for the United States Senate in 2022 because I believe our work is not done and we have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky," Booker said Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television.